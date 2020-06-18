|
|
|
Joy Puttock Late of Leggyfield Court.
Loving wife of the late
Arthur Puttock, dearly loved mum of Moira and Cathy, mother-in-law to Keith & Bren, adored grandmother
& great grandmother.
Former teacher of Greenway School.
Died peacefully in her sleep at
Glen Arun Nursing Home 1st June 2020 aged 95 years.
Private burial with Remembrance Service at a later date.
Donations in memory of Joy may be sent to Mother's Union Chichester Diocese via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Cheques and other enquiries to Freeman's Horsham
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 18, 2020