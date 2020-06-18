Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Puttock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Puttock

Notice Condolences

Joy Puttock Notice
Joy Puttock Late of Leggyfield Court.

Loving wife of the late
Arthur Puttock, dearly loved mum of Moira and Cathy, mother-in-law to Keith & Bren, adored grandmother
& great grandmother.

Former teacher of Greenway School.

Died peacefully in her sleep at
Glen Arun Nursing Home 1st June 2020 aged 95 years.

Private burial with Remembrance Service at a later date.

Donations in memory of Joy may be sent to Mother's Union Chichester Diocese via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember

Cheques and other enquiries to Freeman's Horsham
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -