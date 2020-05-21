|
DAVIES Joyce Grace Margaret, died peacefully in her sleep on 8 May 2020 after a long and happy life, aged 88. Dearly loved by her late husband Derek, sons Malcolm and Havard, grandsons James and Matthew, and daughters-in-law Suzanne and Olga. Because of the current restrictions, family funeral arrangements will be made at a later date. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made to St Catherine's Hospice via freemanbrothers.co.uk/
Published in West Sussex County Times on May 21, 2020