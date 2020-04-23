|
|
|
JOYCE
ISABEL JENNINGS
(née Hardy)
Widow of the late John Jennings.
Formerly of Leeside,
Chesworth Close, Horsham.
Died peacefully at
Broadbridge Park Care Home
on 25th March 2020,
aged 90.
A much loved mother,
grandmother, auntie, cousin and friend who will be greatly
missed by everyone
who knew and loved her.
Donations, if desired in memory of Joyce may be made to
St Catherine's Hospice,
Friends of Embark or Alzheimer's Research UK via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 23, 2020