|
|
|
BARRY June, Passed away peacefully at
East Surrey Hospital on 14 August, aged 86 years. She was the beloved mother of Jeanette and Graham, adored and devoted grandmother of Luke, Daniel and Eleanor, and Luke's fiancée Beccy, and much-loved mother-in-law to Tracey and Rod.
A kind and gentle lady, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. The funeral has taken place, but if desired donations in June's memory may be made to Cancer Research UK by visiting
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember, or sent by post c/o Freeman Brothers.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 10, 2020