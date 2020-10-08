Home

DAWES June,
passed away peacefully on 30th September 2020. She was a devoted wife to Peter and a loving mother and mother-in-law to Tony, Norman, Caroline and Jane. Adored by her grandchildren James, Keith and Emma. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Due to current restrictions the funeral service is regrettably by invitation only. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired may be made to St Catherine's Hospice via freemanbrothers.co.uk/
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 8, 2020
