Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda McSorland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda McSorland

Notice Condolences

Linda McSorland Notice
McSorland
Linda Joyce
22.12.1948 - 09.10.2020

Sadly passed away peacefully on 9th October 2020 aged 71, with her husband Duncan at her side.

She was a caring daughter to
Peg and Albert (deceased),
loving wife, and proud mother
and grandmother.

She was also a good and loyal friend to those who knew her and will be sorely missed by all.

Donations in Linda's memory to Parkinson's UK may be sent C/O

Francis Chappell,
55, Rusper Road, Horsham,
West Sussex, RH12 4BJ.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -