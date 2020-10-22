|
|
|
McSorland
Linda Joyce
22.12.1948 - 09.10.2020
Sadly passed away peacefully on 9th October 2020 aged 71, with her husband Duncan at her side.
She was a caring daughter to
Peg and Albert (deceased),
loving wife, and proud mother
and grandmother.
She was also a good and loyal friend to those who knew her and will be sorely missed by all.
Donations in Linda's memory to Parkinson's UK may be sent C/O
Francis Chappell,
55, Rusper Road, Horsham,
West Sussex, RH12 4BJ.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 22, 2020