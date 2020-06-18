|
|
|
Margaret Pearl
Baker
21st April 1935 - 3rd June 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret, dearly loved wife,
mother and grandmother.
She passed away peacefully
at home with her
husband George (Peter) and
daughter Deborah by her side.
She was very much loved and she will be greatly missed by
family and friends and all who were
fortunate to know her and her wonderful smile.
A private service will be held at Worthing Crematorium,
family flowers only please but any donations, if wished may be sent to St Barnabas House
via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 18, 2020