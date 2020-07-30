|
McGRATH Margaret Irene (née Page), died peacefully on 17th July 2020, aged 86 years. Widow of Peter, beloved mother of Jenny, Caroline, Melanie and Nick, and much loved grandmother of Pip, Isabel, Josh, Alexander and Sadie. She will be remembered for her love, kindness and courage and her delight in gardens and animals.
Funeral to take place at 1pm on 11th August at Worthing Crematorium. Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made to Age UK or Blue Cross in remembrance of Margaret, online at www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember or c/o Freeman Brothers, Horsham.
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 30, 2020