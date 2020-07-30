Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freeman Brothers (Horsham)
9 North Parade
Horsham, Sussex RH12 2BP
01403 254590
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret McGrath

Notice Condolences

Margaret McGrath Notice
McGRATH Margaret Irene (née Page), died peacefully on 17th July 2020, aged 86 years. Widow of Peter, beloved mother of Jenny, Caroline, Melanie and Nick, and much loved grandmother of Pip, Isabel, Josh, Alexander and Sadie. She will be remembered for her love, kindness and courage and her delight in gardens and animals.
Funeral to take place at 1pm on 11th August at Worthing Crematorium. Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made to Age UK or Blue Cross in remembrance of Margaret, online at www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember or c/o Freeman Brothers, Horsham.
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -