Newman
Margaret
"Maggie"
(Margaret Leong) Passed away peacefully in her sleep on the 26th November 2020
at St Catherine's Hospice, Crawley.
Much loved by her family and friends, she will be forever missed.
A private funeral will be held on Wednesday 9th December at
11.30am, unfortunately due to Covid restrictions we can only have a
certain number of people.
Any Donations in memory of
Maggie to benefit St Catherine's Hospice can be sent c/o
Henfield Funeral Services,
The Old Bell, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN Tel: (01273 494688)
Published in West Sussex County Times on Dec. 3, 2020