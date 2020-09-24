Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Partridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Partridge

Notice Condolences

Margaret Partridge Notice
PARTRIDGE
Margaret Louise
(nee Venner) Beloved wife, mother, nanna, great-nanna, and friend to many passed away peacefully in the early hours of 13th September 2020 in her own home with family around her.
She was 92.
Margaret was a medical secretary at Horsham Hospital for most
of her working life.
The funeral will be by invitation only due to current circumstances.
Family flowers only but donations would be welcome for Alzheimer's Society (local) and/or Horsham Matters (Night Shelter) via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -