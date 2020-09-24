|
|
|
PARTRIDGE
Margaret Louise
(nee Venner) Beloved wife, mother, nanna, great-nanna, and friend to many passed away peacefully in the early hours of 13th September 2020 in her own home with family around her.
She was 92.
Margaret was a medical secretary at Horsham Hospital for most
of her working life.
The funeral will be by invitation only due to current circumstances.
Family flowers only but donations would be welcome for Alzheimer's Society (local) and/or Horsham Matters (Night Shelter) via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 24, 2020