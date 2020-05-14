|
|
|
Reid
Marie It is with great sadness that
we announce the loss of our beloved mum, grandma and
much loved wife of Charles.
Marie died peacefully on
Sunday 26th April aged 79.
A resident of Horsham for over
40 years, Marie worked at the maternity unit in Horsham Hospital during the 1970's until it closed.
She then worked at Sun Alliance until her retirement. Marie was an active part of the congregation
of St John's RC Church. Of Irish descent she was warm, loving and such fun, and she remained smiling until the end. Her 8 grandchildren were her pride and joy.
A small family burial will be held at Hills Cemetery on Friday 15th May at 11.00am. A celebration of
Marie's life will be held when we
are all able to gather together.
May she rest in peace.
Published in West Sussex County Times on May 14, 2020