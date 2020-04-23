|
|
|
RODGERS
Mark Edward John
(AKA "Jolly") Formerly of Horsham.
Studied at St Mary's, Tanbridge House, Collyer's College and the University of Surrey.
Beloved husband of Jessica.
Loving son of John and Angela
and loved by many other relatives and friends.
He passed away peacefully
in hospital, after a
ten year battle with illness,
on April 12 , aged 35 years.
Private cremation due to the Lockdown. A celebration of Mark's life to be arranged later.
No flowers thank you, but donations, if desired, may be sent, payable to "Maggie's"
( a cancer support charity )
with ref to Mark Rodgers and with a note of your name and address please. to Maggie's,
West London (orange building),
Charing Cross Hospital,
Fulham, Palace Road,
London W6 8RF.
Any queries to 01588 674779.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 23, 2020