Jenkins Mary Myrtle, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma and Sister passed peacefully on 4th April 2020 aged 84 years. Gwyn Neil Jenkins beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother passed peacefully on 8th April 2020 aged 86 years, to join his much-loved Wife Mary Myrtle. Both Gwyn and Mary will be sadly missed but they live on in our hearts. In the current circumstances the family will be delaying any Service of Celebration of their lives. Private family funeral 23rd April Roffey Cemetery. Donations, if desired, c/o www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk
/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 16, 2020
