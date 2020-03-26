Home

Matthew David
Kemp
Peacefully passed away on
14th March 2020 at
St Catherine's Hospice, Crawley, after a long and brave battle against cancer.

Beloved husband to Nadia and loving dad to Sofia and Isabella.
Much loved eldest son to Tony and Margaret and a wonderful brother to Christopher and Leanne.
Adoring uncle to Sebastian, Nathaniel and Freya.

Funeral to be held at
Worthing Crematorium,
Kingswood Chapel on Tuesday
7th April 2020 at 11.00am.

Family flowers only please but donations may be made to
St Catherine's Hospice or
The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity by visiting www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember alternatively, you may send
your donation c/o
Freeman Brothers Billingshurst.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 26, 2020
