|
|
|
Miller
Maureen Grace Died peacefully in her sleep on
21st April 2020, aged 91 years.
Devoted Wife of the late
George Miller and Mother to Malcolm and Julie.
A wonderful and much loved Mum, Mother-in-law, Nan, Great Nan
and Friend.
A Private cremation to be held at Worthing Crematorium with a celebration of Maureen's life to be held at a later date.
Further enquiries from
H D Tribe Ltd 01903 234516
Sincere thanks to all at Drumconnor Care Home,
Lancing who helped care for our lovely Mum .
R.I.P. X X
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 30, 2020