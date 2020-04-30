Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Miller

Notice Condolences

Maureen Miller Notice
Miller
Maureen Grace Died peacefully in her sleep on
21st April 2020, aged 91 years.
Devoted Wife of the late
George Miller and Mother to Malcolm and Julie.
A wonderful and much loved Mum, Mother-in-law, Nan, Great Nan
and Friend.
A Private cremation to be held at Worthing Crematorium with a celebration of Maureen's life to be held at a later date.
Further enquiries from
H D Tribe Ltd 01903 234516

Sincere thanks to all at Drumconnor Care Home,
Lancing who helped care for our lovely Mum .

R.I.P. X X
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -