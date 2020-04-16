|
MAURICE
ANNETTS
Passed away peacefully at home
on Friday 3rd April 2020,
aged 88.
Deeply loved father to David and Jane, treasured father-in-law to Val and proud grandfather to James, Christopher and Carleigh.
Maurice was also known to many in Horsham as local business owner of Annetts Art & Craft shop and a longstanding member of the Chamber of Trade.
A private funeral will be held at Worthing Crematorium.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, may be made to Parkinson's UK or
Cancer Research UK via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 16, 2020