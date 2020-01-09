Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Peacock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Peacock

Notice Condolences

Maurice Peacock Notice
PEACOCK
Maurice Joseph
Passed away peacefully at home
on the 26th December 2019,
aged 71.

Beloved husband of Sophia
and a much loved dad of
Rachel and Hannah.

He will be sadly missed by all
his family and many friends.

Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on Tuesday
14th January 2020, at
Durrington Cemetery Chapel, followed by burial.

Flowers and all enquiries c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -