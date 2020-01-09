|
|
|
PEACOCK
Maurice Joseph
Passed away peacefully at home
on the 26th December 2019,
aged 71.
Beloved husband of Sophia
and a much loved dad of
Rachel and Hannah.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on Tuesday
14th January 2020, at
Durrington Cemetery Chapel, followed by burial.
Flowers and all enquiries c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 9, 2020