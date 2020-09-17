|
|
|
KEY
Moira Clare
(née Finney)
Died peacefully on
28 August 2020, aged 87.
She is survived by four children
and four grandchildren.
She was a loving and thoughtful wife, mother and grandmother,
a dedicated and inspiring teacher, and for more than 50 years an active and faithful member of the Roman Catholic Parish of Horsham, West Sussex.
Rest in peace.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Moira via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember/
Funeral directors Freemans, Horsham.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 17, 2020