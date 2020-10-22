Home

DUMBRELL Neville

Died 9 October 2020,
aged 89 years.
Devoted husband of Greta
for 66 years.
Father of Julie, Nigel and Steven, Father-in-law of Jill and Cathy, Grandfather of Rosie and Molly.

Retired agricultural engineer, formerly of Gilbert Rice and
Sussex Tractors, whose skills and knowledge were highly valued by many Sussex farmers.

Private funeral due to
current restrictions.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired,
to British Heart Foundation via
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 22, 2020
