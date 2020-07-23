Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00
Worthing Crematorium
EMERY-BARKER
Nicola Ann (Nicky) Passed away at home
on 9th July 2020.
She was deeply loved by all
of her family and friends and
will be very sadly missed.
A funeral service for the family
will take place on
Friday 24th July at 11am at
Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
If you would like to make a donation in Nicky's memory please send to: Midhurst Care Services,
Midhurst Community Hospital,
Dodsley Lane, Midhurst,
GU29 9AW.
For any enquiries please contact:
Pulborough Funeralcare
95 Lower Street, Pulborough,
RH20 2BPH.
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 23, 2020
