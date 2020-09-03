Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Hewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Hewell

Notice Condolences

Norman Hewell Notice
HEWELL Norman Philip, peacefully in East Surrey Hospital on Monday 17th August aged 88.
Beloved Uncle, Great Uncle, Great, Great Uncle and a valued friend to many.
A life devoted to helping others through the local Cubs, the local Scouts, the Trefoil Guild, the Friends of Park Surgery, Horsham Museum and
St Mary's Church, to name just a few.
Proud to be a Horsham Community Award winner in 2011.
A lovely, kind and generous man who will be sadly missed.
The gates of heaven opened wide, a special person walked inside.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -