HEWELL Norman Philip, peacefully in East Surrey Hospital on Monday 17th August aged 88.
Beloved Uncle, Great Uncle, Great, Great Uncle and a valued friend to many.
A life devoted to helping others through the local Cubs, the local Scouts, the Trefoil Guild, the Friends of Park Surgery, Horsham Museum and
St Mary's Church, to name just a few.
Proud to be a Horsham Community Award winner in 2011.
A lovely, kind and generous man who will be sadly missed.
The gates of heaven opened wide, a special person walked inside.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 3, 2020