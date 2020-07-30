|
Bergin Pamela, died peacefully on Saturday 11th July aged 89 with family around her. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. A private funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel on Wednesday 5th August at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if you would like to make a donation to St Catherine's Hospice, who were so helpful to her and her family in the last months of her life, this can be made by visiting www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember alternatively, you may send your donations c/o Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst.
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 30, 2020