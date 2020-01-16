|
|
|
PATRICIA ANNE
LIGHT
Passed away peacefully on the
7th January 2020 after a
long illness, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Danny and a much loved mum to Philip and Colin.
She will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
Her Funeral service will take place at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Thursday 30th January at 11:45 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired to
Parkinson's UK via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 16, 2020