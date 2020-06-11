|
|
|
SUDDABY
Patricia Audrey (Pat) Peacefully on Friday 5 June 2020, aged 91. Pat, beloved wife of the late Philip, much loved mum of Deborah and Roger and
mother-in-law of Michael, special Grandy of James, Matthew, William, Alexander, Katherine and Patrick and Great-Grandy of Esme.
School Secretary of Greenway School, Horsham, 1968-1994.
Donations to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
John Whitham Funeral Services,
34 Leeds Road, Ilkley. LS29 8DS.
Tel: 01943-831375
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 11, 2020