PATRICIA ROSEMARY
TIDY
"PATSY" Passed away peacefully at
Horsham Hospital on
29th December 2019 after
a short illness, aged 85.

Beloved wife of Reuban, mother to Duncan, mother-in-law of Sue, grandmother to Gemma and Rebecca and great grandmother
to Ethan.

Her Funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 2:00 pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Cancer Support via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 9, 2020
