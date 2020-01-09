|
PATRICIA ROSEMARY
TIDY
"PATSY" Passed away peacefully at
Horsham Hospital on
29th December 2019 after
a short illness, aged 85.
Beloved wife of Reuban, mother to Duncan, mother-in-law of Sue, grandmother to Gemma and Rebecca and great grandmother
to Ethan.
Her Funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Cancer Support via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 9, 2020