Willetts
Pauline
It is with great sadness that the family of Pauline Willetts
announce her passing on the
21st September, peacefully
at St. Catherine's Hospice,
aged 71 years.

Due to current restrictions,
a small service shall take place at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium on Tuesday 6th October.

Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
Francis Chappell & Sons,
55-57 Rusper Road, Horsham,
West Sussex, RH12 4BJ.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 1, 2020
