HILLMAN
Peter 16 April 1949 - 25 July 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pete, deeply loved husband and best friend to Sue, dear brother,
dad and pop-pops.
Pete passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side.
He was very much loved and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral will take place at 11:15am on Wednesday 12th August at
St. Mary's Church, Horsham.
Family flowers only but if you would like to make a donation in Pete's memory to Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support, please visit www.freemanbrothers.co.uk
/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 6, 2020