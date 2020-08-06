Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Hillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Hillman

Notice Condolences

Peter Hillman Notice
HILLMAN
Peter 16 April 1949 - 25 July 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pete, deeply loved husband and best friend to Sue, dear brother,
dad and pop-pops.

Pete passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side.
He was very much loved and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral will take place at 11:15am on Wednesday 12th August at
St. Mary's Church, Horsham.

Family flowers only but if you would like to make a donation in Pete's memory to Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support, please visit www.freemanbrothers.co.uk
/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -