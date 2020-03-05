Home

Freeman Brothers (Horsham)
9 North Parade
Horsham, Sussex RH12 2BP
01403 254590
Peter Kallend

Peter Kallend Notice
PETER MURRAY
KALLEND
(MURRAY)
Murray Kallend passed away peacefully on 12th February 2020, aged 85 years, surrounded by his loving family.
He is sadly missed by all
family and friends.

The Funeral will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel on Monday 16th March 2020 at 2.20pm.
No black ties.

No flowers please but if you would like to make a donation to
Marie Curie in tribute to Murray, this may be made online at www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember or to Marie Curie sent c/o Freeman Brothers, 9 North Parade, Horsham, West Sussex.
Tel: 01403 254590.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 5, 2020
