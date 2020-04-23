|
|
|
MIZON
Peter Allan
Passed away peacefully on
6th April 2020, aged 88.
Much loved and cherished father to Anita, Karen, Kelvin and Zena.
A very special grandfather and great grandfather.
A private funeral will be held at Worthing Crematorium and a Memorial Service to celebrate his life will take place at a future date.
Donations in his memory to the 'Injured Jockey Fund' can be made by visiting the fundraising page for Peter Mizon at www.justgiving.com
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 23, 2020