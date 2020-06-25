|
|
|
Ryman
Peter 20/11/1927 - 11/06/2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of
Peter Ryman, Husband of the late
Pamela Ryman (nee Murrell).
He passed peacefully at home in Horsham. Father to Sally, Grandad to Corrina, Great Grandad to Jade & Thomas, and Great Great Grandad to Charlie & Isaac. Reunited with his beloved wife.
He will be very much missed by all who knew him.
Graveside service to be held at Roffey Cemetery at 11am on Wednesday 1st July.
Donations to St. Catherines Hospice if desired via Freeman Brothers.
Family flowers only please.
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 25, 2020