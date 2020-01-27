|
DAVY Phil
Sadly passed away January 15th 2020, with his family at his side.
Phil leaves behind his heartbroken partner Julie,
Children Gemma, Louise, Russell and Stephanie, treasured grandchildren Leiella, Evelyn, Paisley,
Alexander, Verity, Mckenzie and Ellis and a large extended family.
A celebration of life and memorial service is scheduled for 2:30pm on January 30th
at Warnham Barn, Rookwood.
All are welcome to attend and share memories of Phil over a 'nice cup of tea'.
Memorial donations may be made to Royal Marsden Cancer Hospital
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PhilDavyRM
or DKMS www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PhilDavyDKMS
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 27, 2020