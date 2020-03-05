|
|
|
Christy Philip Richard, very sadly died on 19th February 2020, aged 66 years. A very special and dearly loved partner of Maggie, father to Lee, son to Audrey, brother to Jane and Steve, and much loved by his family, friends and colleagues. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will take place at The Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, St Richards Chapel on Thursday 19th March at 11.15am. All friends are welcome. There is no dress code, please wear whatever makes you comfortable and reminds you of Phil. Flowers to Freeman Brothers, Horsham or donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support and/or St Catherine's Hospice via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 5, 2020