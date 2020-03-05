Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freeman Brothers (Horsham)
9 North Parade
Horsham, Sussex RH12 2BP
01403 254590
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Christy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Christy

Notice Condolences

Philip Christy Notice
Christy Philip Richard, very sadly died on 19th February 2020, aged 66 years. A very special and dearly loved partner of Maggie, father to Lee, son to Audrey, brother to Jane and Steve, and much loved by his family, friends and colleagues. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will take place at The Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, St Richards Chapel on Thursday 19th March at 11.15am. All friends are welcome. There is no dress code, please wear whatever makes you comfortable and reminds you of Phil. Flowers to Freeman Brothers, Horsham or donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support and/or St Catherine's Hospice via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -