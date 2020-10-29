Home

SWEATMAN
Phillip William Of Springfield Crescent, Horsham sadly passed away peacefully
in hospital with his family by his side on Saturday 17th October.

Beloved & devoted Husband of Anna, adored Father of Luke, Daniel and Warren, much loved Father-in-law of Abie and Lindsey and dearly loved Grandad of Toby, Evie and Reece.

A private funeral will take place on Friday 6th November at St John's Catholic Church, Horsham.
Unfortunately, due to current
restrictions, it is not possible for
everyone to attend.

The cortege will be leaving his home at 11:15am, the family would welcome people to pay their respects by lining the route to the church starting from Springfield Park Road.

Funeral flowers or donations to the Sussex Air Ambulance Service
(if desired) will be gratefully received C/o Freeman Brothers, Horsham, www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 29, 2020
