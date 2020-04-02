|
|
|
Reg
James Webb
Aged 90 years.
Passed away peacefully on
March 14th in Horsham Hospital.
Dearly missed and much loved by family and friends.
A private funeral will be held
next week at Worthing.
A service of thanksgiving & celebration of his life will be announced later in the year.
No flowers please.
Donations if desired may be made to the League of Friends of Horsham Hospital
or St Catherine's Hospice
by visiting www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember alternatively, you may send
your donation c/o
Freeman Brothers Billingshurst.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 2, 2020