Muntz
Reginald Douglas Of Washington passed away peacefully on October 4th 2020 following an illness.
A family man and supporter of the local community, horticulturalist, runner, cyclist, yogi and stargazer, he is survived by his children and grandchildren. He is greatly missed.
A service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Washington, 2pm, October 16th.
Family and close friends will be in attendance - due to COVID-19 restrictions, if you'd like to attend, please contact
Chalcraft Funeral Directors.
Flowers or donations to the Epilepsy Society may be sent c/o:
CHALCRAFT FUNERAL DIRECTORS,
55 High Street, Steyning,
West Sussex, BN44 3RE,
Tel: (01903) 812656
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 8, 2020