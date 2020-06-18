Home

Slade
Reginald Albert Peacefully on 8th June 2020,
aged 88 years.
Leaves behind his beloved wife Julie, three children, eleven
grandchildren & one great granddaughter.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 24th June, 3.00pm
at Worthing Crematorium in
the Kingswood Chapel.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired in
memory of Reg to support
'St Barnabas Hospice' c/o
Henfield Funeral Services,
The Old Bell, High Street,
Henfield, BN5 9HN.
Tel:- (01273 494688).
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 18, 2020
