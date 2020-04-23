Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Milne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Milne

Notice Condolences

Richard Milne Notice
Milne Richard Mason On Wednesday 15th April 2020,
Richard Mason Milne sadly lost his fight
with the Coronavirus.

He leaves behind 5 children; Emily, Lisa, Ricky,
Andrew, and Kenny, and 13 grandchildren;
Lani, Elijah, Thai, Anisa, Sebby, Caelen, Mkhai,
Tallulah, Jade, Kerry, Ronnie, Harley, and Theo,
and his great-grandson, Cairo.

His cremation will be held in private due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but a memorial service
will be held at a later date.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -