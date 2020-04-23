|
|
|
Milne Richard Mason On Wednesday 15th April 2020,
Richard Mason Milne sadly lost his fight
with the Coronavirus.
He leaves behind 5 children; Emily, Lisa, Ricky,
Andrew, and Kenny, and 13 grandchildren;
Lani, Elijah, Thai, Anisa, Sebby, Caelen, Mkhai,
Tallulah, Jade, Kerry, Ronnie, Harley, and Theo,
and his great-grandson, Cairo.
His cremation will be held in private due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but a memorial service
will be held at a later date.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 23, 2020