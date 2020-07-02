|
|
|
Rita Marshall Formerly of Fashion Flair, Billingshurst
It with great sadness that we share our news that our special mum and adored nan peacefully passed away on 20th June, in the arms of her loved ones.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at Chichester Crematorium on 10th July.
Family flowers only, please. Donations in memory of Rita will be given to support Midhurst Macmillan, please forward to the funeral director: Dandelion Farewells, Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green, RH14 0DY
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 2, 2020