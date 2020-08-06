Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wilson

Notice Condolences

Robert Wilson Notice
WILSON Robert (Bob)
Sadly passed away on 29th July 2020.

Adored Husband to June.
Loving Father to Martyn, Gerald and James, and Daughters in Law Louise and Lisa. Devoted Grandfather to Tommy & Lucy, and a great
friend to many.

You will always be with us darling,
never forgotten and always in our
hearts and thoughts.

Private funeral service on 18th August.
Family flowers only please,
but donations can be made to
The British Heart Foundation via:
www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -