WILSON Robert (Bob)
Sadly passed away on 29th July 2020.
Adored Husband to June.
Loving Father to Martyn, Gerald and James, and Daughters in Law Louise and Lisa. Devoted Grandfather to Tommy & Lucy, and a great
friend to many.
You will always be with us darling,
never forgotten and always in our
hearts and thoughts.
Private funeral service on 18th August.
Family flowers only please,
but donations can be made to
The British Heart Foundation via:
www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 6, 2020