Ronald Goodliffe

Ronald Goodliffe Notice
(RONALD)
BARRY GOODLIFFE
Died peacefully at home
in Horsham on the
30th September 2020,
aged 73 years.

Beloved husband of Felicity,
father of Glenn and Melody and grandfather of Samuel, Ashton, Zachary, Abigail and Isabelle.

He leaves a huge hole in our hearts and in our lives.

Donations to
St. Catherine's Hospice via www.
freemanbrother.co.uk/remember

Service at The Surrey and Sussex Crematorium on
Monday 19th of October

Covid restrictions apply so family and friends by invitation
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 8, 2020
