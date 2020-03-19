|
|
|
Hone
Rose Ellen
Passed away on
2nd March 2020 aged 91 years.
A loving mother, grandmother
and great grandmother who will be
greatly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Worthing Crematorium
on Friday 27th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only but
donations if desired may be made directly to Chestnut Tree House Hospice for Children.
Enquiries to Pulborough Funeralcare, 95 Lower Street, Pulborough, RH20 2BP.
Tel:-01798 873860
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 19, 2020