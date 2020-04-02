|
|
|
WOODROFFE Sandra Ann (née Ede) Of Capel, Dorking passed away at
The Royal Surrey County Hospital, Guildford on Saturday 14th March 2020, aged 72 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Wife of the late Terence.
Sister of Nigel, the late Greta and the late Sonya. Auntie of Simon. Daughter of the late Olive and
late William Ede.
Funeral Service at Guildford Crematorium on Thursday 9th April at 12pm, currently limited to
5 members of close family.
Enquiries to
Freeman Brothers
Funeral Directors,
Horsham 01403 254590.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 2, 2020