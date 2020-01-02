|
BONWICK Sheila, loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, sadly passed away on the 21st December 2019. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. Please note there will now be a joint funeral for John and Sheila Bonwick, John Bonwick's funeral will no longer take place on the 30th December. The date and time for the joint funeral is now, the 8th January 2020 at 11.20 am at Worthing Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 2, 2020