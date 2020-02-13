|
|
|
HENSTRIDGE
Sheila Mary
Passed away peacefully in
The Princess Royal Hospital on
the 20th January 2020, aged 86.
A much loved mother,
grandmother to Jemima, Fergus, Ophelia and Iris.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11.40am on Thursday 20th February 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be sent in Sheila's memory to St Barnabas House
via https://sheila-henstridge.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 13, 2020