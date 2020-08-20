|
HOTSTON
Sheila Mary
Passed away in Rectory House on the 12th August 2020, aged 85.
Former landlady of
The Fountain Inn, Horsham.
A much loved mum, grandma and great-grandma, who will be sadly missed by all her family and
friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday 28th August 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP. Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent
in Sheila's memory to
The Trussell Trust via https://sheilahotston.
muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 20, 2020