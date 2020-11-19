|
|
|
STEVENS
Stanley Alan (Known to all as Stan)
Passed away peacefully, though unexpectedly, on 29th October
at Worthing Hospital,
with his family by his side.
Much loved husband of Pam, wonderful father to John and Jill.
He will be very sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral will be held on
Tuesday 24th November,
attendance by invitation due
to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please.
Charity donations to the RNLI
may made be made in
memory of Stan, please visit:
www.stanstevens.muchloved.com
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 19, 2020